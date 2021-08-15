Cancel
Franklin, VA

What’s up Franklin: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeYjg_0bSNPnlB00

NYC Bus Trip -2021- Departing - Suffolk, VA - December 4, 2021

Suffolk, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 1200 North Main Street, Suffolk, VA 23434

Bus Trip to NYC Departing SUFFOLK, VA Dec 4, 2021 Only $25 Deposit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196Hzo_0bSNPnlB00

Music Lessons at Windsor Town Center

Windsor, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23361 Courthouse Hwy, Windsor, VA

Music Lessons at Windsor Town Center Learn the Basics of Musical Theory and the Applications of a Variety of Instruments to Become a Talented Performer in Your Own Right!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te8y5_0bSNPnlB00

Back-To-School Weekend Bash

Franklin, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2219 Carrsville Highway, Franklin, VA 23851

Sign up to join us for our Back-To-School Weekend Bash in Franklin, VA! A weekend all about kids and this coming school year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mx5fA_0bSNPnlB00

OLD DOMINION SKIRMISH — North South Skirmish Association

Boykins, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The N-SSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit preserving the history of the American Civil War and honoring the efforts of those who fought in it. Please consider donating to help us in our efforts to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2YJJ_0bSNPnlB00

We Be Jammin 2021 ft Island Boy

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Barrett St, Franklin, VA

It's not We Be Jammin without Island Boy on the Line-Up! WBJ is excited to present Island Boy to wrap up the 2021 We Be Jammin' Summer Concert Series on August 19, 2021 at 6:00pm. Special Band...

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin, VA
ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

