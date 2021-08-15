Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bassett, VA

Live events on the horizon in Bassett

Posted by 
Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Live events are coming to Bassett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyQlW_0bSNPmsS00

The Mcfly's with Chairmen of the Board

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21 Starling Ave, Martinsville, VA

Wear your Sunglasses at night with the Mcfly's Opening up for the Chairman of the Board !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLlhr_0bSNPmsS00

Celebrate Life Festival

Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3525 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

Celebrate Life Festival is organized to bring awareness to and raise funds for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2ZR3_0bSNPmsS00

Thursday Trail Trekkers

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3300 Kings Mountain Rd, Martinsville, VA

Martinsville and Henry County are home to many miles of beautiful hiking trails. This group, co-sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation and the Dan River Basin Association, will meet on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5gsO_0bSNPmsS00

Senior Kayaking

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 450 Redskin Dr, Martinsville, VA

Henry County Parks & Recreation Senior Services will sponsor a recreational paddling opportunity for seniors 50 years of age and older. The trip will last approximately 2 hours. Participants must...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNT2i_0bSNPmsS00

August 2021 Bassett Cruise In

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The GBAC welcomes you back to downtown Bassett on Saturday, August 21st, from 3 until 7PM for the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food along the beautiful Smith...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
56
Followers
152
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bassett, VA
Government
Martinsville, VA
Government
City
Bassett, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Va Wear Your#Gbac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy