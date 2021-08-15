Live events on the horizon in Bassett

(BASSETT, VA) Live events are coming to Bassett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

The Mcfly's with Chairmen of the Board Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21 Starling Ave, Martinsville, VA

Wear your Sunglasses at night with the Mcfly's Opening up for the Chairman of the Board !

Celebrate Life Festival Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3525 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

Celebrate Life Festival is organized to bring awareness to and raise funds for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC.

Thursday Trail Trekkers Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3300 Kings Mountain Rd, Martinsville, VA

Martinsville and Henry County are home to many miles of beautiful hiking trails. This group, co-sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation and the Dan River Basin Association, will meet on...

Senior Kayaking Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 450 Redskin Dr, Martinsville, VA

Henry County Parks & Recreation Senior Services will sponsor a recreational paddling opportunity for seniors 50 years of age and older. The trip will last approximately 2 hours. Participants must...

August 2021 Bassett Cruise In Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The GBAC welcomes you back to downtown Bassett on Saturday, August 21st, from 3 until 7PM for the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food along the beautiful Smith...