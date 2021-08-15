Coming soon: Bishop events

(BISHOP, CA) Live events are coming to Bishop.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bishop area:

MMS Minimum Day Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:10 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Elevate Outdoor Yoga Series: Yoga Sculpt Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: Sawmill Cutoff, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join Elevate Mammoth for a donation-based Yoga Sculpt class at Shady Rest Park from 7:45 - 8:30am. No advanced reservations required. Please bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Open to all ages...

18th Annual Brian Venneman Memorial Cancer Outreach Golf Tournament Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2001 Sierra Star Pkwy, Mammoth Lakes, CA

The 18th Annual Brian Venneman Memorial Cancer Outreach Golf Tournament is an annual event held at the beautiful Sierra Star Golf Course benefiting the Mammoth Hospital Cancer Outreach Fund. You...

ENDURO/ALL MOUNTAIN MTB Clinic-Mammoth Mountain Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10001 Minaret Rd #2110, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join us at the world class Mammoth Mountain Resort for our All Mountain Enduro Clinic: Mammoth Mountain- 8:45am-4pm (until last chair). *2- Day Lift Ticket Included-*ask us about discount if you...

The Summer Jam Featuring Mestizo Beat Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 248 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mestizo Beat is a collective of musicians based out of Los Angeles who compose and perform music influenced by the early 1970’s era of funk, soul, afro-beat, and afro-cuban genre. Formed by lead...