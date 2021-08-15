What’s up Hondo: Local events calendar

(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hondo:

LIVE MUSIC: Keith Lutz Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2374 US-90 E, Castroville, TX

LIVE MUSIC: Keith Lutz at Schattenbol, 2374 US Highway 90 East, Castroville, TX 78009, Castroville, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Shape Up - Airrosti Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 842 FM471, Castroville, TX

Would you like to learn how to increase your flexibility, increase blood flow and circulation and reduce injuries or pain? Join the Doctors of Airrosti for an educational and interactive foam...

Karaoke Night Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Come Share Your Talent and Relax Under the Oak Trees Tonight.

Let's Roll! Lumpia Cooking Class — Serendipity at Fiorella Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Mingle, make, taste, & take! Join us as we try our hand at making a filipino favorite: lumpia! We'll fill, roll, & fry our way to a tasty & savory filipino snack! Plus, enjoy drinks, mingling, ...

Ladies Conference Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

Come attend the annual Ladies Conference, hosted by the Landmark Inn. You are welcome for the weekend or any day that fits your schedule. Please contact event organizer Paula Perry at...