Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

Live events Slippery Rock — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 7 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are lining up on the Slippery Rock calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Slippery Rock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gs2Q_0bSNPc3C00

The Band Jam - Grass Roots Music Festival 2021

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A weekend-long celebration of local music and artists. The festival was created to commemorate the yearly anniversary of the "Grass Roots Show", which airs Sunday nights at 7pm on The Rock Station...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csPNs_0bSNPc3C00

CU @ LUNCH: Grannie's Kitchen

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 Arrowhead Dr, Slippery Rock, PA

We are excited to announce CU @ Lunch, here at SRU Federal Credit Union! We will be hosting food trucks throughout the summer, and we hope you can stop by for a tasty and unique lunch! Keep an eye...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEUaK_0bSNPc3C00

Board of Trustees Meeting

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 465 N Main St, Slippery Rock, PA

Join us for the SRCL Board of Trustees monthly meeting. We welcome new ideas, fresh faces and a contribution of energy and enthusiasm. Help us be the best library for our community! Meetings are...

Learn More

Evening Story Time

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 465 N Main St, Slippery Rock, PA

The calendar is displaying all events. View virtual events only here . Some events may have changed so please verify prior to attending. You may update or remove any submitted or canceled events here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndIi3_0bSNPc3C00

A Mink, I Think?: The Secret Lives of Otters, Minks, and Weasels of Jennings

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2951 Prospect Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

Minks, otters, and weasels, what do they have in common? Long bodies, short legs, and rounded ears because they are all related! They are members of the Mustelidae family and can be confusing to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock, PA
27
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#Cu Lunch#Sru Federal Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy