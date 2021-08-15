Live events Slippery Rock — what’s coming up

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are lining up on the Slippery Rock calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Slippery Rock area:

The Band Jam - Grass Roots Music Festival 2021 Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A weekend-long celebration of local music and artists. The festival was created to commemorate the yearly anniversary of the "Grass Roots Show", which airs Sunday nights at 7pm on The Rock Station...

CU @ LUNCH: Grannie's Kitchen Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 Arrowhead Dr, Slippery Rock, PA

We are excited to announce CU @ Lunch, here at SRU Federal Credit Union! We will be hosting food trucks throughout the summer, and we hope you can stop by for a tasty and unique lunch! Keep an eye...

Board of Trustees Meeting Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 465 N Main St, Slippery Rock, PA

Join us for the SRCL Board of Trustees monthly meeting. We welcome new ideas, fresh faces and a contribution of energy and enthusiasm. Help us be the best library for our community! Meetings are...

Evening Story Time Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 465 N Main St, Slippery Rock, PA

The calendar is displaying all events. View virtual events only here . Some events may have changed so please verify prior to attending. You may update or remove any submitted or canceled events here.

A Mink, I Think?: The Secret Lives of Otters, Minks, and Weasels of Jennings Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2951 Prospect Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

Minks, otters, and weasels, what do they have in common? Long bodies, short legs, and rounded ears because they are all related! They are members of the Mustelidae family and can be confusing to...