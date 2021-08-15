Cancel
Carthage, TX

Live events coming up in Carthage

Posted by 
Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 7 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2ZlH_0bSNPbAT00

MMA seminar

Henderson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Richardson Dr, Henderson, TX

coach neal will be teaching this seminar. $20 for the seminar bring your gear we will have some open sparing afterwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gRVj_0bSNPbAT00

Holy Moly Show

Mt Enterprise, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

List of Holy Moly upcoming events. Music Events by Holy Moly. RADIO REQUEST LINES: http://bit.ly/1gRSFr2. Events - Holy Moly Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0qnI_0bSNPbAT00

Art in the Park

Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9515 Co Rd 2181D, Tatum, TX

Art in the Park at Martin Creek Lake State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife, 9515 County Road 2181D, Tatum, TX 75691, Tatum, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2H7b_0bSNPbAT00

ConLive! Toy & Collectible Expo: Carthage,Tx

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1702 S Adams St, Carthage, TX

Join ConLive for everything pop culture! Join 50+ vendors, cosplayers, comic artists, celebrities, and more! This isn't just your average … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFUL3_0bSNPbAT00

Carthage Tx. Cruise Night

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

This is a gathering for truck, car and motorcycle enthusiast to get together. This will be a kid friendly event, there will be NO alcohol, fighting, burnouts, donuts or anything else of this nature.

