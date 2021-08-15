Cancel
Lafayette, TN

Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

Lafayette News Alert
Lafayette News Alert
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Lafayette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORmJr_0bSNPaHk00

37150 Community Center Meeting

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 252 Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

We are currently working to create a community center in #RedBoilingSprings. If you would like to assist with this project in any way--sweat equity, resource partnership, and/or brain power we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKMaO_0bSNPaHk00

Toddler Time

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 106 W Public Square, Scottsville, KY

This program is for children 2-4 years old and takes place every Thursday @ 10AM. Toddlers can be a little rambunctious and that's OK! This 45 minute program is fast paced with lots of stories and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQWoa_0bSNPaHk00

Overnight Ghost Hunt

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 520 E Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

✸𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐆𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐓✸ Friday, August 13th, join Chris & Mike along with the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at The Thomas House Hotel for an overnight ghost hunt! ↓ 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙚...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvqy1_0bSNPaHk00

The Webb School Varsity Football @ Red Boiling Springs

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Red Boiling Springs (TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. The Webb School (Bell Buckle, TN) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vCCK_0bSNPaHk00

Slime Ball

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 329 Franklin Rd, Scottsville, KY

It's about to be Slime Time at WPBC for the Kids Ministry! Join us Sunday August 29 for the first ever Slime Ball! Your k-6th grader will love this modified kickball game!

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette, TN
With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

