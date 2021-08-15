Cancel
Moulton, AL

Moulton events coming up

Moulton Voice
(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moulton:

Lawrence County Farmers Market

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 13182 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 through NovemberTuesday and Saturday, 6AM - 1PM Thursday, 1PM - 7PM Location: 13182 Alabama Hwy 157

Miss Moulton

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Registration 9am No Residency restrictions Miss Moulton August 21, 2021 Moulton, AL Awarding 15 Titles!!! 13 age Divisions!!! Awarding: Miss Moulton in Every age group!! AGE GROUPS: (No fallback...

Exhibits

Courtland, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Courtland Heritage Museum displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. It contains information about the Tennessee River, river traffic, the first train through Tuscumbia...

Moulton Country Festival

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 15379 AL-24 suite 4, Moulton, AL

Country festival & fair with educational exhibits, entertainment, rides, food, and lots of fun!

Madison Academy JV Football @ West Morgan

Trinity, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 261 S Greenway Dr, Trinity, AL

The West Morgan (Trinity, AL) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison Academy (Madison, AL) on Monday, August 23 @ 6p.

