Sullivan, MO

Coming soon: Sullivan events

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 7 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Sullivan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sullivan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIRiX_0bSNPXaR00

Vinyl Countdown @ Little Miami Brewing Co.

Rosebud, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Late summers are great for cold beer, tasty food and ROCK & ROLL! Join us and our friends at LMBC for a great time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utCQ2_0bSNPXaR00

St Anthony Church Picnic

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

St Anthony Church Picnic is on Facebook. To connect with St Anthony Church Picnic, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTZfE_0bSNPXaR00

Mid Missouri Deer and Outdoor Expo

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mid Missouri Deer and Outdoor Expo at Bourbon, Missouri, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezZ4Y_0bSNPXaR00

2nd annual Swag for Dad, a tie-dye hippie fest

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 351 Arapaho Dr, Sullivan, MO

This is the 2nd annual memorial in honor of my Dad, Greg "Catfish" Garlock. It is a week long tribute camping trip where we celebrate the life my Dad lived. Anyone who knew my Dad knows he was a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7N0B_0bSNPXaR00

Parmalee

Leasburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Ozark Outdoor Ln, Leasburg, MO

2021 marks the 18th year… thousands take part every year… get… ready… The 18th Annual Bull Float Trip takes over Ozark Outdoors August 27 and 28 for two massive nights of concerts and one big float!

