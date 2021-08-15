Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, NY

Norwich events coming up

Posted by 
Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 7 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hibPN_0bSNPUwG00

Angel Face Pageants Presents our 12th Annual Little Miss & Mr Chenango County Fair Pageant!

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 168 E Main St, Norwich, NY

We Are Back with all of the great speed Horse competition's.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwklE_0bSNPUwG00

National Reserve - NBT Bank Summer Concert Series

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

For nearly half a decade, The National Reserve has spent Friday nights lighting it up at Brooklyn bars, winning over fans with epic sets and a remarkable breadth of song-craft and showmanship...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCIK9_0bSNPUwG00

Unadilla Nationals

New Berlin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5986 NY-8, New Berlin, NY

Get hold of your Unadilla Nationals tickets now, watch as the Unadilla Motocross lights up with excitement, and see Unadilla Nationals live with StubHub!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eo2GI_0bSNPUwG00

Oxford Farmers' Market

Oxford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Lafayette Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pakK8_0bSNPUwG00

Rock the Quarry NYSMTB Series XC Race #3

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Rock the Quarry NYSMTB Series XC Race #3 www.bikereg.com/51167 Event by NY State Mountain Bike Series and Rob Baker The Norwich "Rock The Quarry" is in our area with the NYS MTB Series and second...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Norwich News Alert

Norwich News Alert

Norwich, NY
20
Followers
147
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, NY
Government
City
Norwich, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
New Berlin, NY
City
Berlin, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette Park#The National Reserve#Unadilla Nationals#Unadilla Motocross#Stubhub#Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy