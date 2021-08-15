Live events on the horizon in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

2021 Troy Trojans Football Season Tickets (Includes Tickets To All Regular Season Home Games) Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL

SUNDAY NIGHT PURSUIT Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 16554 US-84, Andalusia, AL

REVIVAL IS HERE. Please come join us as we continue our revival services. We are moving to Sunday nights so please be in prayer and make plans to attend.

Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational Grady, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Montgomery Academy in Grady AL.

Michelle Gibbons- Book Signing Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 15 S Forest Ave, Luverne, AL

Minister Melissa Michelle Gibbons will be at the shop from 1 to 3 PM. Join us as she brings us some encouraging words, and pick up your own copy of her books.

Tears of Joy Nina Bonner Birthday Celebration/Mattie J Georgiana, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 236 Jones Street, Georgiana, AL 36033

This will be an epic event. Put on your formal attire and come out for a night with Celebrity Comedienne Mattie J