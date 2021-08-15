Cancel
Greenville, AL

Live events on the horizon in Greenville

Greenville News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Orn3z_0bSNPT3X00

2021 Troy Trojans Football Season Tickets (Includes Tickets To All Regular Season Home Games)

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL

We are a resale marketplace, not the venue. Prices are set by sellers and may be above or below face value. span Ticket Packages Available! Show Packages div All prices are in USD div span...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWnNR_0bSNPT3X00

SUNDAY NIGHT PURSUIT

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 16554 US-84, Andalusia, AL

REVIVAL IS HERE. Please come join us as we continue our revival services. We are moving to Sunday nights so please be in prayer and make plans to attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXWRU_0bSNPT3X00

Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational

Grady, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Montgomery Academy in Grady AL.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYFBw_0bSNPT3X00

Michelle Gibbons- Book Signing

Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 15 S Forest Ave, Luverne, AL

Minister Melissa Michelle Gibbons will be at the shop from 1 to 3 PM. Join us as she brings us some encouraging words, and pick up your own copy of her books. You may also like the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKYaC_0bSNPT3X00

Tears of Joy Nina Bonner Birthday Celebration/Mattie J

Georgiana, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 236 Jones Street, Georgiana, AL 36033

This will be an epic event. Put on your formal attire and come out for a night with Celebrity Comedienne Mattie J

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenville, AL
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

