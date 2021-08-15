Cancel
Claremont, NH

Live events coming up in Claremont

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are lining up on the Claremont calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRAd7_0bSNPSAo00

Layale Chaker, violin

Claremont, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 Old Church Road, Claremont, NH 03743

Outdoor concert featuring original works at the intersection of classical, jazz, Arab, and improvised music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OALsK_0bSNPSAo00

Rust & Ruin - Americana & Country Rock

Cornish, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 294 Town House Rd, Cornish, NH

Rust and Ruin is husband and wife duo, Josh, and Beth Adams, with bassist, Tom MacMillan. Playing a mix of Acoustic Americana and Country Rock since 2012, Rust and Ruin features amazing vocal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y8Se_0bSNPSAo00

Paint a Mural with Allison

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 95 County Farm Rd, Claremont, NH

The Sullivan County Public Cidery building is getting dressed up with a mural this summer. Ages 10 and up can participate in painting. Up to 5 participants each session. FREE. Sessions times are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wledp_0bSNPSAo00

AliT

Weathersfield, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Alison Turner, better known as AliT, is a singer-songwriter (guitar/voice) based in Vermont. Once described as “a less-neurotic Alanis Morissette”, the songstress records and performs a heartfelt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tICfU_0bSNPSAo00

Kinan Azmeh and Kyle Sanna

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 Old Church Rd, Claremont, NH

Azmeh's expressive clarinet meets Kyle Sanna's rustic guitar in this outdoor (and digital) concert, part of WCCMA’s summer concert series. These two celebrated award-winning composers, improvisers...

