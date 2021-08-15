Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton events coming soon

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 7 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) Pleasanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZyOt_0bSNPRI500

Intro To Meditation & Mindful Breathing

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Welcome to Intro to Meditation & Mindful Breathing! You will learn diferent breathing techniques (Pranayama)and meditation methods to help you center & calm your mind. Enjoy all the benefits that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpKRs_0bSNPRI500

Fishing and cornhole tournament

Poteet, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Fishing and Cornhole tournament. Profits will help add on to our kiddyLand at our farm for our guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tnED_0bSNPRI500

CPR AED and First Aid

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

Respirator Fit Testing - Your Safety Department The purpose of a fit test is to ensure that the respirator forms an adequate seal with the respirator user's face to provide the intended...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrPaE_0bSNPRI500

STX Fit Expo & 5K

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15662 FM 775, Floresville, TX

Welcome to the Wilson County Market Days! The market will be held every third Saturday of each month March thru December. Bring the family to enjoy a day of shopping with the local vendors and be...

Wilson County Trade Days

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15662 FM 775, Floresville, TX

Welcome to the Wilson County Market Days! The market will be held every third Saturday of each month March thru December. Bring the family to enjoy a day of shopping with the local vendors and be...

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
