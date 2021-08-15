Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander, AR

Alexander calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) Alexander is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfvdA_0bSNPQPM00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Elizabeth

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Elizabeth, CT 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N05Y_0bSNPQPM00

Bryant 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 North Reynolds Road, Bryant, AR 72022

Come and join The Bryant Fire Dept and the Local 4606 for a stair climb in honor of the 343 fallen firefighters on Sept 11 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAMrR_0bSNPQPM00

How To Improve Your Memory - Little Rock

Alexander, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Little Rock, AR 72002

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGvHS_0bSNPQPM00

Strength Bootcamp

Benton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1200 Library Dr, Benton, AR

strength training exercises set up in circuits. no cardio. beginners to advanced.

Learn More

Express Kickboxing

Benton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 1200 Library Dr, Benton, AR

45 minutes of fun kickboxing moves. All levels welcome. div

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alexander Today

Alexander Today

Alexander, AR
31
Followers
158
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Benton, AR
City
Alexander, AR
City
Elizabeth, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Ar#The Bryant Fire Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy