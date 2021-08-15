Live events coming up in Elk City

(ELK CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.

Burns Flat Grade School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, August 18 1:00—2:30 PM Burns Flat Dill City Grade School WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Nikki & Kody w/ Tyler Russell @ Pit Stop Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Elk City, OK

Nikki & Kody w/ Tyler Russell @ Pit Stop Hosted By Nikki & Kody. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 pm and happening at Elk City., Live music with Nikki & Kody and Tyler Russell.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Reydon School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, August 25 11:30 AM—1:00 PM Reydon Post Office WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601