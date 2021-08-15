Cancel
Kewanee, IL

Events on the Kewanee calendar

Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 7 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kewanee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYppy_0bSNPOt800

D.J. & Karaoke Night @ CCT

Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 336 Front St, Galva, IL

Come on out and kick off the Labor Day weekend @ CCT! Enjoy D.J./Karaoke until midnight. Drink & Food Specials for Labor Day weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5MQg_0bSNPOt800

80's Bush invades Catalpa Grove

Toulon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 7935 IL-17, Toulon, IL

80's Bush invades Catalpa Grove at Catalpa Grove, 7935 State Rt 17, Toulon, IL 61483, Toulon, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzjiP_0bSNPOt800

Bishop Hill Creative Commons - Bishop Hill, IL — The Lubben Brothers

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 309 Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL

We’ll be back in Illinois for a concert at the critically-acclaimed Creative Commons at Bishop Hill. If you’re in the area, this is a show you don’t want to miss! *SPECIFIC SHOWTIME TBD*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oulXf_0bSNPOt800

Crochet Class - Treble Crochet Class

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill, IL 61419

Learn how to Treble crochet. Recommended to know the double crochet first, but not required. Double Crochet class at 11am.

End-of-Month Bags Tournament @ CCT

Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 336 Front St, Galva, IL

Come on out for our monthly cornhole tournament and win big money! Drink specials and more. Will be held outside weather permitting or in the Swamp in case of rain. You may also like the following...

Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee, IL
With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

