Camdenton, MO

Camdenton events coming soon

Camdenton Times
Camdenton Times
 7 days ago

(CAMDENTON, MO) Live events are coming to Camdenton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camdenton:

BCK at the Nautifish

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1022 Nautica Rd, Camdenton, MO

Blue Collar Kings at the Nautifish Rum Bar. Awesome lake spot with great drinks and food. Come out for a great night of music and dance.

Skillet

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2629 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

Skillet - Reserve seated event - Pit access included with tickets in the first 5 rows (Section 101-105, Rows A-E) Doors 6:00pm / Show 7:00pm For ADA accommodation requests, please contact the...

Obituary of Jacqueline Mae Flanery

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1270 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

Jacqueline, known to most as Jackie, was born to Bernard and Vera Brink on September 13, 1941 in Marysville, CA. She grew up In the Marysville/Hallwood area with many aunts, uncles and cousins...

Crossover Festival 2021

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2629 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

August 20-22, 2021 WHERE: Ozarks Amphitheater Three days of Contemporary Christian Music right here at Lake of the Ozarks. Artists for Saturday include Skillet, Matthew West, Ledger, We Are...

Jeremy Evans @ NAUTIFISH RUM BAR

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1022 Nautica Rd, Camdenton, MO

Jeremy Evans @ NAUTIFISH RUM BAR is on Facebook. To connect with Jeremy Evans @ NAUTIFISH RUM BAR, join Facebook today.

With Camdenton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

