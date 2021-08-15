Live events coming up in Oakland

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakland:

Kitzmiller Family Camp Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 243 4h Camp Rd, Swanton, MD

A day at the 4H Camp for area families. Activities and food will be free. For more information like Kitzmiller After School page and message. Must preregister with Diane Nye-Paugh.

Group Bike Ride Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 103 Town Park Ln, Oakland, MD

The Weekly Rides! These rides depart from the parking lot immediately in front of The Tiny Corner Bike Shop every Tuesday at 5:30 PM and every Saturday at 9:00 AM during the late spring, summer...

Fishing with the Naturalists Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Join the Naturalists at the Discovery Center to learn how to take part in one of the best pastimes Deep Creek has to offer: fishing! Kids under 16 will learn skills that will help on their own...

Aviary Tour Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Meet the birds of prey for lunch at the Aviary. The Naturalists will discuss the enthralling natural history of these powerful animals as well as some peeks at how they are trained!

Wildflower Stroll Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Come and see the wonderful native plants around the Discovery Center, as well as walk the trails to see the fabulous foliage. Western Maryland has beautiful plants and flowers waiting to be found...