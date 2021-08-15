Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, MD

Live events coming up in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRJxf_0bSNPM7g00

Kitzmiller Family Camp

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 243 4h Camp Rd, Swanton, MD

A day at the 4H Camp for area families. Activities and food will be free. For more information like Kitzmiller After School page and message. Must preregister with Diane Nye-Paugh.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YedCT_0bSNPM7g00

Group Bike Ride

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 103 Town Park Ln, Oakland, MD

The Weekly Rides! These rides depart from the parking lot immediately in front of The Tiny Corner Bike Shop every Tuesday at 5:30 PM and every Saturday at 9:00 AM during the late spring, summer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaXHe_0bSNPM7g00

Fishing with the Naturalists

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Join the Naturalists at the Discovery Center to learn how to take part in one of the best pastimes Deep Creek has to offer: fishing! Kids under 16 will learn skills that will help on their own...

Learn More

Aviary Tour

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Meet the birds of prey for lunch at the Aviary. The Naturalists will discuss the enthralling natural history of these powerful animals as well as some peeks at how they are trained!

Learn More

Wildflower Stroll

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Come and see the wonderful native plants around the Discovery Center, as well as walk the trails to see the fabulous foliage. Western Maryland has beautiful plants and flowers waiting to be found...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oakland News Watch

Oakland News Watch

Oakland, MD
51
Followers
157
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MD
Oakland, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Swanton, MD
City
Kitzmiller, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Native Plants#The Tiny Corner Bike Shop#Md Join#Md Meet#Md Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy