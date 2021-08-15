Covington calendar: What's coming up

(COVINGTON, VA) Covington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

“A Novel Bunch” Book Club Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Join the AHRL "A Novel Bunch" Book Club for a discussion of the novel, Gap Creek by Robert Morgan. Want to know a little more about the book? Check out the Goodreads summary here.



“THE BRIDGE” by Claudia di Franko Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

Claudia di Franko, a free-lance artist who lives in Troutville, VA, creates black & white and unusually toned photographs that capture “life as it is” in many unusual locations across the world...

11th Annual Kevin Hall's Sheriff's Car Show Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 566 E Madison St, Covington, VA

The 11th Annual Kevin Hall's Sheriff"s Car Show will be held on Saturday August 28th at Cucci's Restaurant from 10-4 with Car Show Registration beginning at 8am. Pre-Registration $12 before August...

Relay For Life Of Alleghany "Let's Sock It To Cancer" Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 574 W Indian Valley Rd, Covington, VA

Everyone is invited to come and join the fight against Cancer at Edgemont/Jeter Watson School Track and Field 574 Indian Valley Road, Covington, VA Relay For Life Car Show from 3-8 Contact John...

Dine-For-The-Dogs ! Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

Join us for the Dine-For-The-Dogs weekend at JMT! We are donating 5% of our sales for the weekend to raise funds for the building of a dog park in Clifton Forge. So stop by, enjoy a great meal and...