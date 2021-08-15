Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maysville, KY

Maysville events coming soon

Posted by 
Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Maysville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maysville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUK8E_0bSNPKME00

Half-Day Tree Climbing Adventure in Germantown

Germantown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Learn the ropes of tree climbing with a half-day course perfect for everyone. Team up with a friendly guide to work on the basics and see what it's like to ascend into the air.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbx6O_0bSNPKME00

Annual Reunion

Tollesboro, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4307 Ruggles Camp Ground Rd, Tollesboro, KY

Potluck lunch at 1. Come early and stay late! Meat, drinks and paper products provided.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hooa2_0bSNPKME00

RSC SUNDAZE FUNDAZE @ Snapper's Saloon 8/22/21 2pm

Ripley, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Main St, Ripley, OH

#RSC PARTY ON THE PATIO! SUNDAZE FUNDAZE @ Snapper's Saloon in Ripley along the Ohio River. FREE SHOW! DRINKS· FOOD · ORNERY FREINDS 2PM - 5PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koDhd_0bSNPKME00

Hot Rod & the Fastlane

Ripley, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hot Rod & the Fastlane is on Facebook. To connect with Hot Rod & the Fastlane, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPT5z_0bSNPKME00

KWI Start Date

Flemingsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1828 Maysville Rd, Flemingsburg, KY

Industry wants to know what you can do. At KWI you earn industry respected credentials from the American Welding Society(AWS), National Center for Construction Education and Research(NCCER...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Maysville Dispatch

Maysville Dispatch

Maysville, KY
52
Followers
161
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maysville, KY
Government
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ky Potluck#Fundaze#Ky Industry#Kwi#Aws#Nccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy