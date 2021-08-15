Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, WI

Portage events coming soon

Posted by 
Portage Times
Portage Times
 7 days ago

(PORTAGE, WI) Portage is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Portage area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFB4n_0bSNPJTV00

Classic Car and Truck Show at Market Square Fair

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The show this year will take place on East Edgewater Street and the parking lot of the new Columbia County Administration building in downtown Portage near Market Square. - Cash Prizes - Top 10...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1zjS_0bSNPJTV00

Kids Yoga at Bee Alive Yoga Studio

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 230 W Wisconsin St, Portage, WI

Register with Bee Alive Yoga at 608-745-9333. Classes are Tuesdays Thursdays from 3:30pm-4:15pm - 08/26/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35clRx_0bSNPJTV00

Stories of Wisconsin: Dugout Canoe Project

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1490 Agency House Rd, Portage, WI

Enjoy a relaxing evening listening to stories of Wisconsin s days of old around a unique camp fire. Each evening s story will be accompanied by progressing work on a fire-wrought dugout canoe...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgxCX_0bSNPJTV00

Portage Farmers' Market

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 W Cook St, Portage, WI

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - October, 2021Thursdays, 12:00pm - 5:00pm Location: Commerce Plaza in downtown Portage (corner of Hwy 16 33)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPaKG_0bSNPJTV00

Eternal Of Wu Tang Killer Beez

Portage, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 316 De Witt Street, Portage, WI 53901

Laz Ent brings you Eteral of Wu Tang Killer Beez

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portage Times

Portage Times

Portage, WI
27
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
Portage, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wu Tang#Dugout Canoe#W Wisconsin St#Portage Wi Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy