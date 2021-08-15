Cancel
Winnsboro, LA

Winnsboro events coming up

Winnsboro Bulletin
Winnsboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WINNSBORO, LA) Live events are lining up on the Winnsboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YEev_0bSNPIam00

She's Simply Beautiful Spiritual Fashion Extravaganza

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Mitchell Street, Monroe, LA 71212

Spiritual event showcasing fashion and music. Collage scholarships will be given out to actively participating students. Merch for purchase

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUukK_0bSNPIam00

Desiard Plaza Centre Disco Party

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe, LA

Join HRT Productions as we play the best of disco & 70’s music for Desiard Plaza Centre! This is going to be one heck of a groovy party! Feel free to come dressed up too! Hot Rod Thompson is sure...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8XcL_0bSNPIam00

Breakfast, and Games With Santa

Baskin, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1958 Louisiana 857, Baskin, LA 71219

Come have a fun filled morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus! We will have games and breakfast.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mb8m_0bSNPIam00

Run with Mizuno - Tuesday Night Run

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA

Try out the NEW Mizuno Wave Rider 25 for free during our weekly Tuesday night run! After your run/walk, stick around for refreshments and conversation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTa67_0bSNPIam00

PgMP 3days classroom Training in Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Century Village Boulevard Suite 200, Monroe, LA

Description Course Description: The Data Analysis Boot Camp equips candidates with the knowledge, techniques and models to transform data into usable insights for making business decisions. The...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro, LA
29
Followers
140
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

