Winnsboro events coming up
(WINNSBORO, LA) Live events are lining up on the Winnsboro calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnsboro:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Mitchell Street, Monroe, LA 71212
Spiritual event showcasing fashion and music. Collage scholarships will be given out to actively participating students. Merch for purchase
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe, LA
Join HRT Productions as we play the best of disco & 70’s music for Desiard Plaza Centre! This is going to be one heck of a groovy party! Feel free to come dressed up too! Hot Rod Thompson is sure...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Address: 1958 Louisiana 857, Baskin, LA 71219
Come have a fun filled morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus! We will have games and breakfast.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA
Try out the NEW Mizuno Wave Rider 25 for free during our weekly Tuesday night run! After your run/walk, stick around for refreshments and conversation.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 201 Century Village Boulevard Suite 200, Monroe, LA
Description Course Description: The Data Analysis Boot Camp equips candidates with the knowledge, techniques and models to transform data into usable insights for making business decisions. The...
