Grove, OK

What’s up Grove: Local events calendar

Grove Times
 7 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Grove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grove area:

Storytime

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1140 N E O Loop, Grove, OK

Join Mrs. April on Monday mornings at 10:30am for exciting stories and crafts! Space is limited.

Jay 7:30pm – Delaware County Courthouse

Jay, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Grab & Go Kids' STEM: Erupting Slime!

Jay, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 429 S 9th St, Jay, OK

In partnership with Science Museum Oklahoma, Delaware County Library is offering a grab and go STEM activity. This week's activity is Volcano Erupting Slime! This activity is suitable for...

Whiskey Poet Society

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Whiskey Poet Society at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Southern Drawl Band

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Southern Drawl Band at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

