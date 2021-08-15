What’s up Grove: Local events calendar

(GROVE, OK) Grove is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Grove area:

Storytime Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1140 N E O Loop, Grove, OK

Join Mrs. April on Monday mornings at 10:30am for exciting stories and crafts! Space is limited.

Jay 7:30pm – Delaware County Courthouse Jay, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Grab & Go Kids' STEM: Erupting Slime! Jay, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 429 S 9th St, Jay, OK

In partnership with Science Museum Oklahoma, Delaware County Library is offering a grab and go STEM activity. This week's activity is Volcano Erupting Slime! This activity is suitable for...

Whiskey Poet Society Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Whiskey Poet Society at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Southern Drawl Band Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Southern Drawl Band at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm