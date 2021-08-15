Cancel
Florence, OR

Florence events calendar

Posted by 
Florence News Flash
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, OR) Florence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florence area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnqVr_0bSNPGpK00

Kool Coastal Nights • 2021

Winchester Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

2021 Schedule of Events August 28, 2021 No 4 x 4\'s - 1979 or older vehicles only Saturday: 8:00am – 11:00am Registration Phillip Boe Memorial park 8:00am Raffle tickets, 50/50 tickets, T-shirt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkp9E_0bSNPGpK00

Scotch Broom Removal at Honeyman State Park – Saturday, August 28

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Florence, OR

Join Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative on Saturday, August 28th from 9:45 a.m. to noon at Honeyman State Park, H Loop of the campground. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the Parking Area for H Loop which...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC1iU_0bSNPGpK00

Conflict Resolutions: the Dojo

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 625 US-101 #179, Florence, OR

This is the second of two consecutive events. You can register for one or both. The upcoming event: The Dojo is a learning space for PW and Deep Democracy Learners to practice facilitating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F2zI_0bSNPGpK00

Lewis Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Mapleton

Mapleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The Mapleton (OR) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Lewis Academy (Newberg, OR) on Thursday, August 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuGxe_0bSNPGpK00

Prenatal, Parenting, and Life Skills Classes

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 12th St G, Florence, OR

The Pregnancy and Parenting Center offers free, individualized prenatal, parenting, and life skills classes every Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Call us for an appointment or...

Florence, OR
With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

