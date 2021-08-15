Harrisonville calendar: Events coming up

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Harrisonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrisonville:

Celebration of Life Service Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 210 S Independence St, Harrisonville, MO

Varalucksana Suchato Slaughter, also known as Oay to many, passed away at the age of 67 from cancer-related complications on the evening of July 22, 2021 at Research Medical Center. In the Kansas...

Vendor Fair at Peculiar Winery Peculiar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20709 Harper Rd, Peculiar, MO

Join us from 12-6PM on Saturday, August 21, for our next vendor event of 2021! Local artists, chefs, and entrepreneurs set up their merchandise for you to peruse and purchase! If you're interested...

Chamber Luncheon Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 106 S Independence St, Harrisonville, MO

Chamber Luncheon at Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S Independence - On the Square, Harrisonville, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 11:45 am

QuitSmart via Zoom Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2800 Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO

Cass Regional Medical Center will host QuitSmart®, a free smoking cessation program, virtually via Zoom starting Monday, August 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The QuitSmart program combines powerful...

5-Stand Cash Night Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 23424 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month! Pay for your rounds at member or non member price, plus $10 CASH into the pot (Cash only for the … More