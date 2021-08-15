Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheboygan, MI

Live events coming up in Cheboygan

Posted by 
Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTNcp_0bSNPE3s00

Dave Bennett Quartet - Swing to Rock

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 403 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

A multi-instrument phenomenon, Dave Bennett is a clarinet virtuoso who plays electric guitar, piano, drums and vocalizes. Swing to Rock - $25 Adults, $10 Students Call the Box Office at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rutt5_0bSNPE3s00

Downtown Thursday Nights Live – U.S. Coast Guard Anniversary Celebration

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

A special event at this week’s Downtown Thursday Nights Live! Doubleheader music performance! Starting at 5:00 - From Michigan\'s northern lower peninsula, the Charlie Millard Band has developed a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrOnL_0bSNPE3s00

Pedal for Education Trail Ride

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 421-349 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Pedal For Education Celebrates with the Coast Guard! Ride begins at the Trailhead onWestern Ave, follows bike trail to Coast Guard Cutter. Food and refreshments for riders provided by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2mON_0bSNPE3s00

GLJGT. Spare Time Lanes, Cheboygan MI. Split Shift event.... U12-U15 bowl 1st, U18-U20 Bowl 2nd.

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7934 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI

Join us as GLJGT travels almost to the Mighty Mackinaw Bridge, as we bowl in Cheboygan MI- Spare Time Lanes. This will be a Split shift, with U12/U15 bowling 1st, followed by U18/U20 2nd. U12/U15...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFKLf_0bSNPE3s00

Duffy King

Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3499 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Calendar. Duffy King, an other / not classifiable artist from Detroit

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan, MI
21
Followers
167
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
State
Michigan State
Cheboygan, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cheboygan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bowling#The Box Office#The Coast Guard#Coast Guard Cutter#Mi Join#Gljgt#U12 U15 Bowling 1st#U18 U20 2nd#Mi Calendar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy