Live events coming up in Cheboygan

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:

Dave Bennett Quartet - Swing to Rock Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 403 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI

A multi-instrument phenomenon, Dave Bennett is a clarinet virtuoso who plays electric guitar, piano, drums and vocalizes. Swing to Rock - $25 Adults, $10 Students Call the Box Office at...

Downtown Thursday Nights Live – U.S. Coast Guard Anniversary Celebration Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

A special event at this week’s Downtown Thursday Nights Live! Doubleheader music performance! Starting at 5:00 - From Michigan\'s northern lower peninsula, the Charlie Millard Band has developed a...

Pedal for Education Trail Ride Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 421-349 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Pedal For Education Celebrates with the Coast Guard! Ride begins at the Trailhead onWestern Ave, follows bike trail to Coast Guard Cutter. Food and refreshments for riders provided by the...

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7934 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI

Join us as GLJGT travels almost to the Mighty Mackinaw Bridge, as we bowl in Cheboygan MI- Spare Time Lanes. This will be a Split shift, with U12/U15 bowling 1st, followed by U18/U20 2nd. U12/U15...

Duffy King Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3499 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Calendar. Duffy King, an other / not classifiable artist from Detroit