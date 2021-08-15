Coming soon: Huron events

(HURON, SD) Live events are coming to Huron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huron:

1270s Band Live Carthage, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 E Main St, Carthage, SD

It's that time of year again.....all the August birthdays get together to celebrate 🍾! ! Come enjoy a great night in the beer garden listening to some of the best music ever 🎶!

Mrs. Larry (Joan) Riden Online Only Auction Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 20424 403rd Ave, Huron, SD

This is an online only auction for Mrs. Larry (Joan) Riden, South Dakota. Auction lots will start closing August 17, 2021 at 7pm CST. Auction pick up will be the following day from 11am-4pm CST at...

Huron Farmers Market Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600-698 California Ave SW, Huron, SD

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - Mid October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Campbell Park - Califonia Avenue South West

Forestburg Melon Festival Fedora, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Car show, vendor fair, kids activities, food, music and more!

Plein Air Art Show De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 705 Wilder Ln SW, De Smet, SD

The public is invited to the 13th Annual Plein Air Art Show and Wet Sale to be held at the De Smet Event Center on Sunday, August 15 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This is a wonderful opportunity to...