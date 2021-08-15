Cancel
Cortez, CO

Live events Cortez — what’s coming up

Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
(CORTEZ, CO) Cortez is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cortez:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0U51_0bSNPCIQ00

Escalante Days Softball Tournament

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Get your team together and join in at this year's Escalante Days Softball Tournament. Proceeds will go to select local non-profits and athletic teams. Happening Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBwck_0bSNPCIQ00

Author Talk: Lynne Hill-Clark

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores, CO

Local fantasy author Lynne Hill-Clark will be reading an excerpt from her latest release, A Woman's World, at the Dolores Public Library. Accompanied by Robby Henes, the two will conduct an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhxIM_0bSNPCIQ00

Picnic in the Park

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for prayer, music, and connection in Montezuma Park! Bring a blanket or chairs and any food you'd like. Pets are welcome, and will have the opportunity to be blessed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MET3Q_0bSNPCIQ00

Cortez, CO Concealed Carry Class

Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25guXu_0bSNPCIQ00

RETREAT: Trekking the Creative Wild

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

If you’d love to cozy up on a beautiful little farm, laugh, be part of a tribe, get body-work, be wildly creative and come face-to-face with the Source of your creativity, this creativity-rousing...

