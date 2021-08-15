Live events Cortez — what’s coming up
(CORTEZ, CO) Cortez is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cortez:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Get your team together and join in at this year's Escalante Days Softball Tournament. Proceeds will go to select local non-profits and athletic teams. Happening Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores, CO
Local fantasy author Lynne Hill-Clark will be reading an excerpt from her latest release, A Woman's World, at the Dolores Public Library. Accompanied by Robby Henes, the two will conduct an...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Join us for prayer, music, and connection in Montezuma Park! Bring a blanket or chairs and any food you'd like. Pets are welcome, and will have the opportunity to be blessed!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
If you’d love to cozy up on a beautiful little farm, laugh, be part of a tribe, get body-work, be wildly creative and come face-to-face with the Source of your creativity, this creativity-rousing...
