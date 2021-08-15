Senatobia calendar: Events coming up

(SENATOBIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Senatobia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:

"Creating a Media Safe Home" Parent Seminar — Colonial Hills Church Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1225 Monteith Ave, Hernando, MS

Do you feel ill-equipped to guide your kid through the difficulties of technology? Join us Sunday, August 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. for “Creating a Media Safe Home” with Dr. Jim Burns. This fast-paced...

Paint Party benefiting God's House of Hope Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Proceeds will benefit God's House of Hope. Registration is $35.00 and includes breakfast and a 16x20 painting. Sign up at lifepointchurch.online.

Sunday Assembly Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

South Panola High School Class of 1971 Reunion Sardis, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 23286 Mississippi 315, #S, Sardis, MS 38666

It wasn't just you. We ALL got older. Nobody cares what you look like. We just want to see you and remember a special time in our lives!

Members Craft Day Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2465 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS

Join us for Craft day on the Third Thursday of each month! This free Members Only Event provides an opportunity to network with fellow craftsman and work on your craft in the company of others...