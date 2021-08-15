Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senatobia, MS

Senatobia calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Senatobia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu3rs_0bSNPBPh00

"Creating a Media Safe Home" Parent Seminar — Colonial Hills Church

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1225 Monteith Ave, Hernando, MS

Do you feel ill-equipped to guide your kid through the difficulties of technology? Join us Sunday, August 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. for “Creating a Media Safe Home” with Dr. Jim Burns. This fast-paced...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOj1L_0bSNPBPh00

Paint Party benefiting God's House of Hope

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Proceeds will benefit God's House of Hope. Registration is $35.00 and includes breakfast and a 16x20 painting. Sign up at lifepointchurch.online.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BPjT_0bSNPBPh00

Sunday Assembly

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfU8I_0bSNPBPh00

South Panola High School Class of 1971 Reunion

Sardis, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 23286 Mississippi 315, #S, Sardis, MS 38666

It wasn't just you. We ALL got older. Nobody cares what you look like. We just want to see you and remember a special time in our lives!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snoVT_0bSNPBPh00

Members Craft Day

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2465 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS

Join us for Craft day on the Third Thursday of each month! This free Members Only Event provides an opportunity to network with fellow craftsman and work on your craft in the company of others...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia, MS
31
Followers
151
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senatobia, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Sardis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#House Of Hope#Ms Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy