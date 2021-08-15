Beatrice events coming soon

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

Sips For Shelter Beatrice, NE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Join Hope Crisis Center at Stone Hollow on the evening of August 26th for our 2nd Annual Big Give Gage kickoff event, Sips for Shelter! Fun, food trucks, and FREE DRINKS on Hope Crisis Center!

Story Time - Family Event Beatrice, NE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 609 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Story Time Please join Mother to Mother Ministries on Thursday mornings at Burwood Books at 10:00 a.m. for stories, a snack and craft! Children get the opportunity to meet new friends and it is a...

Gage County, NE Beatrice, NE

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 412 Ella St, Beatrice, NE

In collaboration with director/playwright Cecilia Rubino, Community Players is inviting audiences to reflect on the events that followed the tragic homicide of Helen Wilson in 1985 with an...

Book Signing Event @ Beatrice Public Library Beatrice, NE

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N 16th St, Beatrice, NE

Come to the Beatrice Public Library to meet Tasha Hackett and hear about all the fun that went into writing Bluebird on the Prairie.

Men's Fellowship Beatrice, NE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.