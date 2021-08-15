Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice events coming soon

Posted by 
Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbSGe_0bSNPAWy00

Sips For Shelter

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Join Hope Crisis Center at Stone Hollow on the evening of August 26th for our 2nd Annual Big Give Gage kickoff event, Sips for Shelter! Fun, food trucks, and FREE DRINKS on Hope Crisis Center!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqHXF_0bSNPAWy00

Story Time - Family Event

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 609 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Story Time Please join Mother to Mother Ministries on Thursday mornings at Burwood Books at 10:00 a.m. for stories, a snack and craft! Children get the opportunity to meet new friends and it is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A5nu_0bSNPAWy00

Gage County, NE

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 412 Ella St, Beatrice, NE

In collaboration with director/playwright Cecilia Rubino, Community Players is inviting audiences to reflect on the events that followed the tragic homicide of Helen Wilson in 1985 with an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6zzf_0bSNPAWy00

Book Signing Event @ Beatrice Public Library

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N 16th St, Beatrice, NE

Come to the Beatrice Public Library to meet Tasha Hackett and hear about all the fun that went into writing Bluebird on the Prairie.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oVKD_0bSNPAWy00

Men’s Fellowship

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
44
Followers
141
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Beatrice, NE
Beatrice, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Live Events#Community Players#Ne Come#Prairie#Ne Men S Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy