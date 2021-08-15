Cheraw calendar: What's coming up

(CHERAW, SC) Cheraw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cheraw:

McBee Varsity Football @ Chesterfield Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 401 N Page St, Chesterfield, SC

The Chesterfield (SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. McBee (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Chesterfield LP Freedom Wings Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 155 2nd St, Cheraw, SC

Come join us for wings, fellowship, and fun as the freedom minded gather at Leo’s of Cheraw. The conversation is for all stages of liberty and we can’t wait to see you out there to bounce ideas...

Morning at the Museum Bennettsville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 123 S Marlboro St, Bennettsville, SC

Morning at the Museum is back! And our very first open house will take place at the JENNINGS-BROWN HOUSE (121 S. Marlboro Street) rather than the main museum. We want […]

The Show-Off Car and Bike Show 2021 #TheSOCBS2021 Rockingham, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 415 Hood Street, Rockingham, NC 28379

THIS IS A FUNDRAISING EVENT. All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to persons suffering from renal (kidney) failure.

McArthur Farms Summer Concert Series Bennettsville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1708 SC-38, Bennettsville, SC

McArthur Farms has a fun summer planned with live music and fun for all. Join them for a night of music, food, dancing and outdoor fun at the farm! July [...]