Selinsgrove events calendar
(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selinsgrove:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: Shikellamy State Park Rd, Selinsgrove, PA
Get your Bruce Springsteen vibe on at the "Tunnel of Love" Moonlight Row at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 21st. This annual event gives rowers an opportunity to be out on the water after dark! Anyone...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 2061 US-522, Selinsgrove, PA
tickets are being sold pre order only! please message us to purchase. pickup will be August 15th noon until 2 pm at the Pepper tree.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 766 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA
Meeting at Sheetz 766 N. Susquehanna - Selinsgrove, PA 17801 and riding to meet members at Lewisburg Sheets. Once joined together, we will be riding to Country Pride Restaurant in Milesburg, PA...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 300 Rhoads Ave, Selinsgrove, PA
A combined worship service with a church picnic following the service. Also check out other
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 3694 PA-204, Selinsgrove, PA
eXtra Years of Zest Luncheon at Country Creamery, 3694 Route 204, Kratzerville, PA 17870, Mount Pleasant Mills, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 11:30 am
