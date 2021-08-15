Live events on the horizon in Milford

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are lining up on the Milford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

Dismissed - Session 4 - Montague, NJ 2021 Montague Township, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 210 Deckertown Turnpike, Montague, NJ

Dismissed - Session 4 span Aug 08 - Aug 20 span Trail Blazer Camps

Gebiya Sacred Gong Immersion Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join Christopher and Rachel at All Better Central in Milford, PA at 109 9th St. Milford, PA 18337 for a GEBIYA SACRED GONG IMMERSION .. An evening of wonderful Gong sounds while you journey and...

SOS – Sharing Our Spirit – LIVE and In Person Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

On Sunday, August 22nd at 3 pm, TriVersity will be bringing back our spirituality discussion series SOS, facilitated by Rabbi Frank Tamburello. Many of us have been rejected by religious...

Milford Enhancement Committee Presents: Merry Mabon at the Dimmick Inn Milford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 East Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337

All you can eat & drink while you mingle upstairs! Merry Mabon

Crawl out of Corona for Autism Milford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 309 East Harford Street, #Bldg 2, Milford, PA 18337

Sunday, September 12th - $20.00 per person Dress up as any Holiday or Celebration and join us for a pub crawl around Milford!