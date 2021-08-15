Evanston events coming up
(EVANSTON, WY) Evanston is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evanston:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 122 Bear River Dr, Evanston, WY
2021 GYMKHANA PLAYDAY SERIES LOCATION: Uinta County Fairgrounds - Main Arena 122 Bear River Dr., Evanston, WY 82930 START TIME: 9:30 AM (Grand Entry, followed by Lead-Line Division) 2021 DATE...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY
Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Experience the magical sight of floating lanterns as they reflect messages of love, hope, and dreams. Free to all. Enjoy vendor's tasty food and specialty merchandise, a kids zone, a beer garden...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT
Explore all upcoming high west distillery events in Coalville, find information & tickets for upcoming high west distillery events happening in Coalville.
