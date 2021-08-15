Cancel
Evanston, WY

Evanston events coming up

Evanston News Flash
Evanston News Flash
 7 days ago

(EVANSTON, WY) Evanston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evanston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQAnV_0bSNP65J00

BRR Gymkhana Playday #4

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 122 Bear River Dr, Evanston, WY

2021 GYMKHANA PLAYDAY SERIES LOCATION: Uinta County Fairgrounds - Main Arena 122 Bear River Dr., Evanston, WY 82930 START TIME: 9:30 AM (Grand Entry, followed by Lead-Line Division) 2021 DATE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKvDl_0bSNP65J00

Comedy Night, Food Drive

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alBaX_0bSNP65J00

Light Up the Night - Water Lantern Festival

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Experience the magical sight of floating lanterns as they reflect messages of love, hope, and dreams. Free to all. Enjoy vendor's tasty food and specialty merchandise, a kids zone, a beer garden...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHQ2i_0bSNP65J00

Will Rogers live at High West Distillery

Wanship, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT

Explore all upcoming high west distillery events in Coalville, find information & tickets for upcoming high west distillery events happening in Coalville.

Learn More

Evanston News Flash

Evanston News Flash

