Elkins, WV

What's up Elkins: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 7 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are lining up on the Elkins calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5lqg_0bSNP5Ca00

2021 Randolph County Fair Children’s Pageant

Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 38 Pioneer Circle, Kings Run Rd, Beverly, WV

5th Annual Children’s Pageant for the Randolph County Fair!!!! Aug 22nd Camp Pioneer, Beverly Pretty baby photo contest (Can enter up to 3 photos) $25 Baby Miss: 0-12 months Wee Miss: 13-24 months...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bh3d8_0bSNP5Ca00

Tim White & Wing Night @ Beanders

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

Tim White is a local favorite singing a variety of great songs and always takes requests. Beander’s also has wing […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8EoL_0bSNP5Ca00

Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller Band @ Elkins Town Square Amphitheatre

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV

Our Town, Inc is hosting Summer Concert Series kicking off in May. Join us at the newly built town square […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFm4m_0bSNP5Ca00

Live on the Lawn: Jesse Milnes, Reverend Rattlesnake

Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4 Court St, Beverly, WV

FREE outdoor concert at the Beverly Heritage Center featuring Jesse Milnes and Reverend Rattlesnake! Bring your own chair and favorite refreshments. Donations appreciated. Jesse Milnes: "Jesse...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARwv4_0bSNP5Ca00

Taco Thursday @ Bar One

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 122 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

An event every week that begins at 4:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until February 25, 2022 span

Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

