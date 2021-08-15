What’s up Elkins: Local events calendar

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are lining up on the Elkins calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkins area:

2021 Randolph County Fair Children’s Pageant Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 38 Pioneer Circle, Kings Run Rd, Beverly, WV

5th Annual Children’s Pageant for the Randolph County Fair!!!! Aug 22nd Camp Pioneer, Beverly Pretty baby photo contest (Can enter up to 3 photos) $25 Baby Miss: 0-12 months Wee Miss: 13-24 months...

Tim White & Wing Night @ Beanders Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

Tim White is a local favorite singing a variety of great songs and always takes requests. Beander’s also has wing […]

Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller Band @ Elkins Town Square Amphitheatre Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV

Our Town, Inc is hosting Summer Concert Series kicking off in May. Join us at the newly built town square […]

Live on the Lawn: Jesse Milnes, Reverend Rattlesnake Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4 Court St, Beverly, WV

FREE outdoor concert at the Beverly Heritage Center featuring Jesse Milnes and Reverend Rattlesnake! Bring your own chair and favorite refreshments. Donations appreciated. Jesse Milnes: "Jesse...

Taco Thursday @ Bar One Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 122 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

An event every week that begins at 4:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until February 25, 2022 span