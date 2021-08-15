Cancel
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge events calendar

Posted by 
Cambridge News Beat
 7 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Live events are coming to Cambridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeZX6_0bSNP4Jr00

Jr High Fall Kickoff - Valleyfair

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

We are kicking off our 2021-2022 Ministry Year with a trip to Valleyfair! We will meet at First Baptist at 8 am for breakfast and some hangout time. We'll go over the rules for Valleyfair, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPTHU_0bSNP4Jr00

Open House

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

See details for 531 S Taft Loop S, Cambridge, MN, 55008, Single Family, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,375 sq ft, $319,900, MLS 6076238. Beautiful, Neutral, Clean all living on 1 level. Better than New seller...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ombR_0bSNP4Jr00

New Teacher Luncheon

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:55 AM

HOSTED BY Rotary CLUB OF CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI North 65 Chamber of Commerce This event is a great opportunity to welcome new teachers and to acknowledge their important work in our schools. Teachers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNBIO_0bSNP4Jr00

Men's Breakfast

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Men are invited to Les and Mery Gerdin's home for breakfast and pontoon ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHzV3_0bSNP4Jr00

MN Carry Class

Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St E, Isanti, MN

MN Carry Permit Class $89 per Person | 4-5 Hours Our Minnesota Carry Permit Class introduces basic safety and proper shooting of a handgun. We include a live-fire to prove… Read More »MN Carry Class\n

