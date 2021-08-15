Cancel
Punxsutawney, PA

Live events on the horizon in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney News Watch
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Punxsutawney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDuXC_0bSNP3R800

Dayton Fair

Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1249 PA-839, Dayton, PA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVh0B_0bSNP3R800

Brady Twp. Blazing 5K Colour Fun Run

Luthersburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Easy 5K road race out & back course. This is a color run, if you would not want sprayed with color you can signal the run staff. All ages are welcome, prizes given to the top 3 in each age group...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Falcq_0bSNP3R800

Trolldom Runes, Spells, Norse Folk Magick

Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 461 E Main St, Reynoldsville, PA

Trolldom: Runes, Spells, and Norse folk Magick. Friday August 20th 6 to 8pm $40 with Shawn Farester Trolldom is the traditional folk magic practice of the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsgVh_0bSNP3R800

Elk Run Vol. Fire Company 5k / 10k

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Elk Run Vol. Fire Company 5k / 10k is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k, 10k, Virtual 5k, and Virtual 10k.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjSk1_0bSNP3R800

Punxsutawney Farmers Market

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every Friday starting May 7. Interested vendors please call Susan 814-938-6893

Learn More

