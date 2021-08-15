Live events on the horizon in Punxsutawney

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Punxsutawney:

Dayton Fair Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1249 PA-839, Dayton, PA

Brady Twp. Blazing 5K Colour Fun Run Luthersburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Easy 5K road race out & back course. This is a color run, if you would not want sprayed with color you can signal the run staff. All ages are welcome, prizes given to the top 3 in each age group...

Trolldom Runes, Spells, Norse Folk Magick Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 461 E Main St, Reynoldsville, PA

Trolldom: Runes, Spells, and Norse folk Magick. Friday August 20th 6 to 8pm $40 with Shawn Farester Trolldom is the traditional folk magic practice of the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway...

Elk Run Vol. Fire Company 5k / 10k Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Elk Run Vol. Fire Company 5k / 10k is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k, 10k, Virtual 5k, and Virtual 10k.

Punxsutawney Farmers Market Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every Friday starting May 7. Interested vendors please call Susan 814-938-6893