Live events on the horizon in Punxsutawney
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Punxsutawney:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 1249 PA-839, Dayton, PA
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Easy 5K road race out & back course. This is a color run, if you would not want sprayed with color you can signal the run staff. All ages are welcome, prizes given to the top 3 in each age group...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 461 E Main St, Reynoldsville, PA
Trolldom: Runes, Spells, and Norse folk Magick. Friday August 20th 6 to 8pm $40 with Shawn Farester Trolldom is the traditional folk magic practice of the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
The Elk Run Vol. Fire Company 5k / 10k is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k, 10k, Virtual 5k, and Virtual 10k.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Every Friday starting May 7. Interested vendors please call Susan 814-938-6893
