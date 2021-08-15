Live events coming up in Alamosa

(ALAMOSA, CO) Live events are coming to Alamosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

Suds4SAR 2021 Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 631 Main St, Alamosa, CO

Join Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue (AVSAR) for a full-day block party on San Juan Ave. in Alamosa; complete with live music from local artists, delicious beer from San Luis Valley Brewing...

August Networking Luncheon Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Main St, Alamosa, CO

Held: Wed, August 18th, 12:00 p.m., upstairs at Calvillo's! Speaker: Meredith McCarn, President of the Young Professionals of Alamosa will be giving an update on the group, their activities, and...

Elsa — The Wet Paintbrush Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Christian Concert - Alamosa CO Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7160 Brush Ln, Alamosa, CO

Christian Concert - Alamosa CO at Calvary Bible Chapel, 7160 Brush Ln, Alamosa, CO 81101, Alamosa, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

The Dark Side of Light Pollution Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 Richardson Avenue, Alamosa, CO 81101

SLV GO! in partnership with ASU will be hosting an informational showing and presentation on light pollution and regional dark sky efforts.