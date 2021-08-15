Live events on the horizon in Andrews
(ANDREWS, TX) Andrews has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andrews:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered, mama! Monthly Health Talks are here!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, TX 79703
The theme for September's cooking demonstration is Plant-Based Copycat Recipes.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 109 N Main St, Seminole, TX
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩! Anyone and everyone is welcome to join us inside Mochachino on 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟔𝐭𝐡 @ 𝟓𝐩𝐦-𝟕𝐩𝐦...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT199, Midland, TX 79707
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1400 NW Ave K, Andrews, TX
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Andrews XC Relay , hosted by Andrews in Andrews TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.
