Live events on the horizon in Andrews

(ANDREWS, TX) Andrews has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andrews:

Health Talks Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered, mama! Monthly Health Talks are here!

Cooking Demo: Plant-Based Copycat Recipes Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, TX 79703

The theme for September's cooking demonstration is Plant-Based Copycat Recipes.

Unity Night Seminole, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 N Main St, Seminole, TX

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩! Anyone and everyone is welcome to join us inside Mochachino on 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟔𝐭𝐡 @ 𝟓𝐩𝐦-𝟕𝐩𝐦...

Free Mandarin Weekly Meditation Classes: Let's Meditate Midland Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT199, Midland, TX 79707

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Andrews XC Relay Andrews, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1400 NW Ave K, Andrews, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Andrews XC Relay , hosted by Andrews in Andrews TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.