Live events on the horizon in Fort Bragg

These events are coming up in the Fort Bragg area:

Library at Farmer’s Market Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg Branch Library is at the Farmers Market every 2nd and 4th Weds of the month. Stop by our table, say hi and check out all the happenings at the library! See you at the Farmers Market!

Symphony at the Gardens - Brass Music Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 18220 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA

The Symphony of the Redwood presents four outdoor concerts at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens and at Mendocino Presbyterian Church on July 25th through August 15th. All concerts will be...

Is This Thing Even On? ~ Tech Help Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Is This Thing Even On? Guided tech help every Thurs from 1:45 - 3:15 pm at the library for those who are device challenged. Call the library to make a reservation. 964-2020

Adult Book Club Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg Library Adult Book Club Last Thursday of the month @ 3 pm This month’s selection: The Daughter of Time by Josephine Tey About the book: A hospitalized English police officer...

A Magic Mike Experience! Fort Bragg, CA Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 400 South Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! A special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!