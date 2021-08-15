Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest, MS

Live events on the horizon in Forest

Posted by 
Forest Updates
Forest Updates
 7 days ago

(FOREST, MS) Live events are coming to Forest.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMQAK_0bSNOy2t00

1sr Annual Acoustic Gituar Jam Session

Union, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10470 MS-15, Union, MS

I would like to take this time to extend a personal invitation to all acoustic gituar, Fidel, Bass, Mandolin, and Banjo players to come and join in on the fun... August 22nd on the front porch at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aszoq_0bSNOy2t00

MSD Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Pisgah

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 Tori Bowie, Brandon, MS

The Pisgah (Sandhill, MS) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Mississippi School for the Deaf (Jackson, MS) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlWiv_0bSNOy2t00

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1054 Lake Village Circle, Brandon, MS 39047

All sponsors for this event will be recognized on that evening.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKvpj_0bSNOy2t00

Feed the Flock

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Carthage, MS

Members of our congregation get together on the last Tuesday of each month to prepare warm meals for our neighbors and those in our congregation who are homebound. We love having the opportunity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhC67_0bSNOy2t00

CCA Varsity Football @ NCA

Decatur, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 14602 MS-15, Decatur, MS

The Newton County Academy (Decatur, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Christian Collegiate Academy (Gulfport, MS) on Friday, August 27.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Forest Updates

Forest Updates

Forest, MS
47
Followers
143
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forest Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Forest, MS
City
Decatur, MS
City
Carthage, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Newton County Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy