Live events on the horizon in Forest

(FOREST, MS) Live events are coming to Forest.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

1sr Annual Acoustic Gituar Jam Session Union, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10470 MS-15, Union, MS

I would like to take this time to extend a personal invitation to all acoustic gituar, Fidel, Bass, Mandolin, and Banjo players to come and join in on the fun... August 22nd on the front porch at...

MSD Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Pisgah Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 Tori Bowie, Brandon, MS

The Pisgah (Sandhill, MS) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Mississippi School for the Deaf (Jackson, MS) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5p.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1054 Lake Village Circle, Brandon, MS 39047

All sponsors for this event will be recognized on that evening.

Feed the Flock Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Carthage, MS

Members of our congregation get together on the last Tuesday of each month to prepare warm meals for our neighbors and those in our congregation who are homebound. We love having the opportunity...

CCA Varsity Football @ NCA Decatur, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 14602 MS-15, Decatur, MS

The Newton County Academy (Decatur, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Christian Collegiate Academy (Gulfport, MS) on Friday, August 27.