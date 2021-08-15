Rochelle events calendar

(ROCHELLE, IL) Live events are coming to Rochelle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 8388 South Brooklyn Road, Rochelle, IL 61068

Laugh, paint, and Sip! Spend your Friday night with us painting a picture on canvas... This is a BYOB event!

Grand Reopening Celebration Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 425 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, IL

Grand Reopening Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Grand Reopening Celebration, join Facebook today.

Sip and Paint sunflowers Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Laugh, paint, and Sip! Spend your Friday night with us painting a picture on canvas... This is a BYOB event!

Monthly Meet & Greet Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

Come join us for a Fiesta! A great time to socialize with our new students, the staff, and other skydivers! Food will be ready around 7:30 followed by our monthly announcements and celebrations at...

SLTB - Side Sliding Camp - Solo Looking To Build Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

Join Sandy Grillet for big-way drill dives. He may throw in a few "mystery dives" as well.