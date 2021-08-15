Live events on the horizon in Winslow

(WINSLOW, AZ) Winslow is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winslow:

Winslow Community Celebration Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 523 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Event Name: Winslow Community Celebration Event Type(s): new event type Description: Opioid Awareness and prevention Event Date: 8/21/2021 Event Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pacific Location: Eagle...

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1521 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook, AZ

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Good Morning Winslow Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 523 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Good Morning Winslow takes place on the first Wednesday of every month from 7:00 am to 8:00 am. Complimentary light breakfast served. This is a good opportunity for you, members of the Chamber...

Gymkhana Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Books open @ 5:00pm Time Only Barrels 5:00 - 5:45pm Books close @ 5:45pm Events- Barrels, Big T and Straight Poles. Jackpot: Scramble Find event patterns at https://www.littlecoloradohorsemen.com/