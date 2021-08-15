Coming soon: Raymondville events

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Raymondville area:

Muay Thai Seminar Harlingen, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 US-77, Harlingen, TX

Muay Thai Seminar at 8ight Limbs Academy, 109 S TX-77-EXPY, Harlingen, TX 78550, Harlingen, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

Friday Afternoon Fun: Open Craft Afternoon Harlingen, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

This week we'll bring out a variety of craft supplies and you can make a craft any way you like! Join us in the children's department Fridays after school for some fun! Drop in any time between 3...

Yoga Class Harlingen, TX

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Join Tu Salud Si Cuenta and the City of Harlingen Parks and Rec for yoga at Liberty Gardens.



Hybrid Poetry Night (Auditorium/Zoom) Harlingen, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

This poetry night will be a hybrid event which will be held in person and virtually. Questions? Use the form below to contact us!

80's Rock Fest live at Dave's BBQ Harlingen, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1714 N Commerce St, Harlingen, TX

80's rock by the RGV's premier Hair band revival..poison, ratt, gn'r, bon jovi, and more