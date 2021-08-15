Cancel
Middlefield, OH

What’s up Middlefield: Local events calendar

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 7 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middlefield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9afT_0bSNOuVz00

Vintage Vinyl Mandala Dot Painting

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Mandala dot painting on a record! Make it a "sip & create"! BYOB (it's 5 o'clock somewhere!) Join Pip as she walks you through mandala dot painting your own vintage vinyl! Cost of class covers all...

Learn More

Spin Art Paint Pour

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Let's put a "spin" on your average paint pour! Make it a "sip & create"! BYOB (it's 5 o'clock somewhere!) Join Pip as she walks you through a fun, new way to paint pour! 8 people per class. Make...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3BRI_0bSNOuVz00

Meet Your Game Wardens

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14980 S State Ave, Middlefield, OH

Come meet your Geauga County and Cuyahoga County game wardens. They will bring you information on all of this year's new rules and regulations with an open floor for any questions you may have...

Learn More

Medfest 2021 — The Cleveland Bucket List

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Medfest 2021 Saturday, August 28 @ 8pm Century Village Burton, Ohio Event Landing Page: https://medworksusa.org/medworks-medfest/ FROM THE ORGANIZER: With a buzz filling the air, this summer is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdFNe_0bSNOuVz00

Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt

East Claridon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14780 Mayfield Rd, East Claridon, OH

Our Egg-Stravaganza will be Sunday August 22nd, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Lighthouse UMC. Any child ages 0-12 years old are welcomed! You can preregister and contact Kathy...

Learn More

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

