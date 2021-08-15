Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

Live events coming up in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 7 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Oskaloosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oskaloosa:

10th annual Oskaloosa Lions Golf Shootout

Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1608 Edmundson Dr, Oskaloosa, IA

A 27-hole golf tournament with games. Prizes in all flights. $200 closest to the pin game plus chipping and putting games. $60 per person (less for members of Harvest Point & Edmundson golf...

World Fuel Altered Nationals!

Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3260 Merino Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

The 16th Annual World Fuel Altered Nationals, presented by Quick Performance! Friday & Saturday, August 20-21st Eddyville Raceway Park, Iowa, USA www.worldfuelalterednats.com SPECTATOR TICKETS...

Little Tyke Flag Football

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Parents can register their child for Little Tyke Flag Football in Pella. This program is open to all children who will be going into grades 1 & 2 in the fall of 2021. The program will include...

Community K-9 Fundraiser Run With Your Pooch 5K

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Eagle Ln, Pella, IA

5K pre-registration will be $35, $40 on day of the race All profits will be going towards the Pella Police Department K-9 Community Fundraiser Program http://getmeregistered.com/CommunityK95K Come...

GRAND OPENING!!!

New Sharon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 S Main St, New Sharon, IA

It's the moment you've all been waiting for!!! We will have our official Grand Opening on Saturday, August 21st, from 10 - 2!! Come try a drink, sign our wall and sit down and chat! We will have a...

