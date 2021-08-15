Coming soon: Waynesboro events

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Waynesboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waynesboro area:

Trivia Night at 320!

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett every other Wednesday from 7-9 PM. Teams are allowed up to 6 members each. Winning team members get 50% off next visit to 320 and a special...

Laurel, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 N 16th Ave, Laurel, MS

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Back to School Pep Rally

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 910 Sawmill Rd STE 219, Laurel, MS

LGC’s annual pep rally at the mall. All cheer teams are welcome to perform.

Clarkco 2 Mile

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 386 Clarkco Road, Quitman, MS

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Clarkco 2 Mile, hosted by West Lauderdale High School in Quitman MS. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Argent Lion Weekend

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This is a monthly gathering of the Selva's core companions (the Argent Lion) and guests. We will work on projects together, train our martial arts, and enjoy chivalric roundtable discussions. At...