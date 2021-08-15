Cancel
Monroe, WI

What’s up Monroe: Local events calendar

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Monroe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCBrX_0bSNOp6M00

Sunday Unleashed

Monroe, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W4610 Burkhalter Road, Monroe, WI 53566

Join us for a relaxing Sunday in the country. The event is filled with art, music and food. Sample a variety of wine and beers and food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Of4qp_0bSNOp6M00

Sprinkler Sprint & Splash

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

The Sprinkler Sprint & Splash is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Sprinkler Sprint, Sprinkler 1K, and Sprinkler 2K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C81V2_0bSNOp6M00

Summer Concert Series at MAC

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1315 11th St, Monroe, WI

You are invited to bring your blanket and lawn chair to hear the great entertainment in MAC's 2021 Sounds of Summer concert series. Concerts are from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on the south outdoor...

RSVP for Taste of Spring

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1315 11th St, Monroe, WI

Annual fundraiser, 4:30 pm, 8/30, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe (outdoors), with dinner by Pancho & Lefty's Outlaw Grill, wine & beer, music by Craig Tuttle, silent auction final bidding (begins...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DyJd_0bSNOp6M00

Bad Apple in the garden

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bad Apple in the garden is on Facebook. To connect with Bad Apple in the garden, join Facebook today.

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

