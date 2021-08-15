Kenai calendar: What's coming up

(KENAI, AK) Live events are lining up on the Kenai calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kenai:

Yarn Club Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 163 Main St Loop, Kenai, AK

Do you Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Mend? Are you the kind of person who wants company doing so? Join other like-minded library patrons for a fun hour of crafting. Share ideas, get help, and just...

Harvest of Hope Dinner & Auction 2021 Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 44175 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Soldotna, AK

Harvest of Hope Dinner & Auction 2021 at Peninsula Grace Brethern Church, 44175 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Soldotna, AK 99669, Soldotna, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Coffee Club with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jossely O'Connor Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Address: 35251 Kenai Spur Hwy #7920, Soldotna, AK

Josselyn O'Connor, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a coffee club at 8:30a.m. -9:30a.m.every fourth Thursday of the month at Everything Bagels in Soldotna. The coffee club is an...

CLC Youth Group Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

COVID has been hard to figure out what to do with youth safely, so let's try out an outside bonfire at the Yeoman house! Folks 5th grade-through graduates are welcome, but we won't check IDs. ...

Homeschool Vendor Fair with IDEA Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 251 States Ave, Soldotna, AK

Whether you’re new to homeschooling or returning for another year, come to the IDEA vendor fair at the Soldotna Creek Park! Be sure to visit the Soldotna Library booth to join a pop-up story time...