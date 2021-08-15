Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Winfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Winfield News Alert
Winfield News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Winfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om14q_0bSNOna800

The Freedom Affair | Island Park Performance Venue

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Winfield, KS

With opening support from Rudy Love Jr. The Freedom Affair "The Freedom Affair Is A 9 Piece Soul Juggernaut From Kansas City, MO Led By Three Powerhouse Vocalists, Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XVrT_0bSNOna800

Community Music School Open House

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 100 N College St, Winfield, KS

Community Music School Fall Open House: All in the community are invited to attend. Current Community Music School students will be performing throughout this come-and-go event. There will also be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hETWq_0bSNOna800

Pooch Plunge

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Winfield, KS

Description The dog days of summer are coming to a close, so we have the Winfield Aquatic Center open one last day just for the dogs on Monday, August 16 from 5:30 - 7:30pm! We will close the pool...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymGwZ_0bSNOna800

POP Club Bike Rodeo

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Kids can bring their bike to the market for a bike rodeo coordinated by Walnut Valley Outpost. Earn POP Bucks to spend on fruits, vegetables, meat or eggs! Also check out other Kids Events ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2uSS_0bSNOna800

CNA Update

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1406 E 8th Ave, Winfield, KS

This course is designed for CNAs that hold a Kansas CNA certificiation that has become inactive.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Winfield News Alert

Winfield News Alert

Winfield, KS
42
Followers
156
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Winfield, KS
Winfield, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Dog#The Freedom Affair#N College St#Community Music School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy