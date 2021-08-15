Winfield calendar: What's coming up

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Winfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winfield area:

The Freedom Affair | Island Park Performance Venue Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Winfield, KS

With opening support from Rudy Love Jr. The Freedom Affair "The Freedom Affair Is A 9 Piece Soul Juggernaut From Kansas City, MO Led By Three Powerhouse Vocalists, Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts...

Community Music School Open House Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 100 N College St, Winfield, KS

Community Music School Fall Open House: All in the community are invited to attend. Current Community Music School students will be performing throughout this come-and-go event. There will also be...

Pooch Plunge Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Winfield, KS

Description The dog days of summer are coming to a close, so we have the Winfield Aquatic Center open one last day just for the dogs on Monday, August 16 from 5:30 - 7:30pm! We will close the pool...

POP Club Bike Rodeo Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Kids can bring their bike to the market for a bike rodeo coordinated by Walnut Valley Outpost. Earn POP Bucks to spend on fruits, vegetables, meat or eggs! Also check out other Kids Events ...

CNA Update Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1406 E 8th Ave, Winfield, KS

This course is designed for CNAs that hold a Kansas CNA certificiation that has become inactive.